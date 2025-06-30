Multiconsult ASA Secures Expanded Credit Facility to Bolster Financial Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Multiconsult ASA ( (DE:3MC) ) has provided an update.

Multiconsult ASA has successfully refinanced its existing Revolving Credit Facility, increasing it from NOK 800 million to NOK 2.1 billion, with an additional uncommitted accordion option of NOK 1 billion. This move enhances the company’s financial flexibility, supports its strategic goals, and reflects confidence from its main bank, Nordea Bank Abp, in Multiconsult’s performance. The refinancing will be used for general corporate purposes, acquisitions, and working capital, and aims to transition into a sustainability-linked loan, underscoring the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong liquidity position.

Multiconsult ASA operates in the engineering and design industry, providing consulting services across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering sustainable solutions and has a strong presence in the Nordic region.

