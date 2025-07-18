Multiconsult ASA Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Multiconsult ASA ( (DE:3MC) ) has issued an announcement.

Multiconsult ASA has entered into an agreement with DNB Markets to repurchase up to 500,000 of its ordinary shares to fulfill obligations related to its employee share saving program and executive management bonus schemes. This buyback program, which has already seen the purchase of 26,723 shares, is part of a strategic move to manage its share capital and strengthen its financial position, potentially impacting stakeholders by enhancing shareholder value.

Multiconsult ASA operates in the engineering and consulting industry, providing design, architecture, and advisory services. The company focuses on various sectors, including construction, energy, and infrastructure, and is known for its employee share saving programs and executive management bonus schemes.

Average Trading Volume: 17,836

Current Market Cap: NOK5.86B

