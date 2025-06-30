Mulsanne Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mulsanne Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1817) ) is now available.

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited has announced its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The announcement outlines the composition of the board, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as well as the members of various board committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the governance structure and leadership roles within the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational oversight.

