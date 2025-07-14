Mulsanne Group Announces Board Change with New Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1817) ) has provided an announcement.

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited has announced a change in its board of directors, appointing Mr. CHEN Yeliang as a non-executive director effective from June 30, 2025. Notably, Mr. CHEN will not receive any remuneration for his role, as per the terms of his appointment letter. This change is part of the company’s ongoing governance adjustments and is not expected to impact other aspects of the company’s operations or previous announcements.

Average Trading Volume: 2,025,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$304M

