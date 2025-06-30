Mulsanne Group Announces Board and Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited ( (HK:1817) ) has provided an announcement.

Mulsanne Group Holding Limited has announced changes in its board of directors and committee compositions. Mr. YANG Herong has resigned as a non-executive director and member of the remuneration committee, while Mr. CHEN Yeliang has been appointed to these roles. Additionally, Ms. XU Yanyun has joined the nomination committee. These changes are effective from June 30, 2025, and reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure.

