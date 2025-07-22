MUFG Acquires Substantial Interest in Amplitude Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ) has issued an update.

Amplitude Energy has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) now holding a substantial interest through its subsidiary, First Sentier Group Limited. This development indicates a strategic alignment and potential influence on Amplitude Energy’s corporate decisions, as MUFG’s involvement may impact the company’s market positioning and future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AEL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplitude Energy stock, see the AU:AEL Stock Forecast page.

More about Amplitude Energy

Average Trading Volume: 3,726,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$649.6M

See more insights into AEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue