MTT Group Holdings Announces Mandatory Cash Offer

MTT Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2350) ) has issued an announcement.

MTT Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the dispatch of a composite document related to an unconditional mandatory cash offer by Sunhigh Financial Holdings Limited on behalf of QH Technology Holdings Limited. This offer aims to acquire all issued shares in MTT Group Holdings Limited, excluding those already owned by QH Technology Holdings Limited and its concert parties. The document includes details of the offer, a recommendation from the Independent Board Committee, and advice from an Independent Financial Adviser. The offer opened for acceptance on July 24, 2025, with a closing date set for August 14, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 5,629,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

