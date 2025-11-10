MTT Group Holdings Announces Key Management Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MTT Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2350) ) has provided an update.

MTT Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representatives. Ms. Lai Ho Yan has resigned from her roles, and Mr. Yeung Ho Ming has been appointed as the new company secretary and authorized representative, while Mr. Yan Wei has taken on the role of authorized representative and process agent. This restructuring is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance framework, with Mr. Yeung bringing nearly 20 years of experience in corporate governance, accounting, and finance.

More about MTT Group Holdings Limited

