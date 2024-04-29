MTM Ramps Up Rare Earths Exploration and Tech

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., now MTM Critical Metals Limited, has had a productive quarter, securing a $5 million capital raise to boost its exploration efforts in Western Australia and Québec. The company has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals and advanced the development of the Flash Joule Heating technology, which aims to recover critical metals like REE, lithium, and cobalt from waste materials. This technology is poised to enhance MTM’s position in the rare earth and critical minerals sector, leveraging their expanded exploration assets.

