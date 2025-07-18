MTM Critical Metals Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 3,249,499 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 18, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial standing and operational capacity, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

MTM Critical Metals Limited operates in the critical metals industry, focusing on the extraction and production of essential metals. The company is involved in the mining and processing of metals that are vital for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,409,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$451.1M



