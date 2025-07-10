MTM Critical Metals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MTM Critical Metals Limited announced the quotation of 10,306,377 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective July 10, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market position, impacting stakeholders by increasing the liquidity and tradability of its shares.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

MTM Critical Metals Limited operates within the critical metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of essential metals crucial for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,008,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$306.1M

