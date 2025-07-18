MTM Critical Metals Achieves Key Milestones in Performance Rights Vesting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ).

MTM Critical Metals Limited announced the vesting of Performance Rights for key management personnel, Michael Walshe and Steve Ragiel, after achieving specific share price milestones. These milestones were set during a period of fluctuating share prices, and their achievement signifies a positive outlook for the company’s market performance and strategic goals, potentially impacting its operational growth and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target.

MTM Critical Metals Limited, soon to be renamed Metallium Ltd, is at the forefront of developing a low-carbon, high-efficiency method for extracting critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. Utilizing its patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology, the company focuses on recovering valuable materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from sources like refinery scrap, e-waste, and monazite. The company is aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives and has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas through its subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., which is a significant step towards production and revenue generation.

Average Trading Volume: 6,409,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$451.1M

