MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Plan

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the repurchase of 30,000 ordinary shares at 39.5 pence each as part of its Share Repurchase Programme, resulting in 1,718,000 shares held in treasury. This move affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 86,820,724, excluding the treasury-held shares. The company is known for its diverse technology offerings in communication and radio frequency solutions across various sectors, including military and commercial markets.

