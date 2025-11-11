MTI Ltd. Announces Increased Dividend Amid Record Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
MTI Ltd. ( (JP:9438) ) has provided an update.
MTI Ltd., a company listed on the TSE Prime, has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to pay a dividend from surplus, with a record date of September 30, 2025. The dividend per share has been increased to 10 yen, reflecting a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, and aligning with the company’s medium-term policy to maintain a shareholder return ratio of approximately 35%. This decision underscores MTI Ltd.’s focus on enhancing market capitalization and distributing profits to shareholders.
More about MTI Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 59,711
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen40.56B
