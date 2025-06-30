Mr. Luoyefei’s Strategic Acquisition in Shanshan Brand Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanshan Brand Management Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1749) ) just unveiled an update.

Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. is involved in a significant transaction where Mr. Luoyefei has acquired 46.50% of the share capital of Ningbo Liankangcai Brand Management Co., Ltd. This acquisition has led to Mr. Luoyefei, along with associated parties, holding a substantial interest in the company. As a result of this acquisition, Mr. Luoyefei is required to make mandatory conditional cash offers for all the remaining domestic and H shares of Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. that are not already owned or agreed to be acquired by him and his concert parties. This move could potentially shift the control dynamics within the company and impact its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 126,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$130.7M

