MPC Energy Solutions Boosts Cash Position with Final Payment from Puerto Rico Plant Sale

The latest update is out from MPC Energy Solutions NV ( (DE:5IX) ).

MPC Energy Solutions has increased its free cash position to USD 9.6 million following the final payment from the sale of a CHP plant in Puerto Rico. The company is currently managing three operational projects and one pre-revenue project awaiting permits, with further updates expected during the upcoming Q3 earnings call.

More about MPC Energy Solutions NV

MPC Energy Solutions develops, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy assets, focusing on utility-scale solar photovoltaics, onshore wind farms, and hybrid projects that combine renewable sources with storage technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 21,120

Current Market Cap: NOK193.1M

