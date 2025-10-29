Mount Hope Mining Completes Maiden Drilling Program and Secures Capital for Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mount Hope Mining Ltd. ( (AU:MHM) ) is now available.

Mount Hope Mining Limited announced the completion of its maiden drilling program at the Mt Hope Project in the southern Cobar Basin during the September quarter. The program successfully tested three of four priority prospects, including Mt Solitary, where early results exceeded expectations with high-grade gold mineralization. The company also completed a $2.48 million capital raise to accelerate drilling activities, positioning itself for a transition from a first-pass explorer to a discovery-driven company with a robust pipeline of targets.

Mount Hope Mining Limited is a dynamic, growth-oriented Australian explorer with assets in the Cobar basin of New South Wales. The company is focused on creating value for shareholders, employees, and the communities in which it operates.

