Mount Gibson Iron Steps Up Share Buy-Back

Mount Gibson Iron Limited has announced an update on its share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 1,334,978 ordinary shares had been repurchased prior to the previous day, with an additional 228,000 shares bought back on the previous day itself. The update, part of a routine notification process to the market, indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to repurchase its shares from the open market.

