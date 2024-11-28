Mount Burgess Mining NL Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining NL announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the ratification of previous securities issues and the re-election of director Robert Burns Brougham. The approval of shares issuance in lieu of director fees further solidified confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

