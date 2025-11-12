Mount Burgess Mining NL Announces Expiry of Unlisted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. ( (AU:MTB) ) just unveiled an update.

Mount Burgess Mining NL has announced the upcoming expiry of its unlisted options (MTBAA) on 12 December 2025. Option holders are advised to exercise their options at $0.04 per option before the expiry date to receive fully paid ordinary shares, as the current trading price of the company’s shares is $0.012.

More about Mount Burgess Mining N.L.

Mount Burgess Mining NL is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MTB.

Average Trading Volume: 4,105,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.5M

