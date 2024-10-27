Mount Burgess Mining N.L. Advances Nxuu Deposit Drilling

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. (AU:MTB) has released an update.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. has received environmental approval from Botswana’s Department of Environmental Protection to conduct resource definition drilling at the Nxuu Deposit, a polymetallic site rich in zinc, lead, silver, and other minerals. This green light paves the way for approximately 2,600 meters of drilling, crucial for upgrading the mineral resource estimate to comply with JORC standards and enabling future feasibility studies. The Nxuu Deposit is touted as a low-cost, low-risk mineral resource, with potential for significant economic returns from shallow drilling depths.

