Mount Burgess Mining Announces Board Changes

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. ( (AU:MTB) ) has provided an update.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with the resignation of two non-executive directors, Mr. Robert Burns Brougham and Mr. Ian Barclay McGeorge. These changes align with the company’s strategic focus and governance needs. Mr. Brougham is stepping down due to commitments with his own company, while Mr. McGeorge is transitioning to a role on the board of Mount Burgess (Botswana) to concentrate on local issues. The company acknowledges their contributions, particularly in metallurgical recovery processes and geological support for the Kihabe-Nxuu project, and anticipates continued collaboration in these areas.

Mount Burgess Mining N.L. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects related to polymetallic resources, including zinc, lead, silver, gallium, germanium, and vanadium.

Current Market Cap: A$1.7M

