Motorpoint Reports Strong Q1 Sales Growth and Progress in Share Buyback

Motorpoint ( (GB:MOTR) ) has provided an announcement.

Motorpoint Group PLC announced a positive trading update at its Annual General Meeting, reporting a 10.6% increase in retail volume sales for the first quarter of FY26 compared to the same period in FY25. The company highlighted strong metal margin performance and improved stock levels due to a data-led approach in vehicle buying. The ongoing share buyback program has seen significant progress, with 1.9 million of the planned 3 million shares already repurchased and cancelled, costing £3 million. The Board remains confident in meeting full-year expectations.

Spark’s Take on GB:MOTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MOTR is a Neutral.

Motorpoint’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage, which raise concerns about its long-term viability. While technical analysis shows positive short-term momentum, valuation metrics remain strained by recent losses. Positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and a director stake increase, provide some optimism, but the overall outlook remains cautious given the financial headwinds.

More about Motorpoint

Motorpoint Group PLC is the UK’s leading independent omnichannel vehicle retailer, offering retail and trade customers an easy, affordable, and seamless way to buy, sell, and finance cars online, in-store, or through a combination of both. The company operates a B2C platform, Motorpoint.co.uk, and a network of 21 sales and collection stores, focusing on the nearly new car market. It also runs Auction4Cars.com, an online wholesale platform for B2B vehicle sales.

Average Trading Volume: 60,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £144.8M

