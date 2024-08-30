Motorpoint Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Shares in Issue

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 51,917 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 142.50 to 143.00 GBp per share. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 86,711,083, thereby also defining the total voting rights. The buyback is part of a previously announced program and follows regulatory compliance as per the Market Abuse Regulation.

