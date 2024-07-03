Motorpoint Advances Share Buyback Programme

Motorpoint (GB:MOTR) has released an update.

Motorpoint Group PLC has executed a share buyback as per its previously announced programme, purchasing 16,862 Ordinary Shares at prices between 141.00 to 142.00 GBp per share, with the shares set to be cancelled. This buyback leaves the company with 88,420,177 Ordinary Shares in issue and an equal number of voting rights. The buyback, conducted through Deutsche Numis, is part of the company’s effort to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:MOTR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.