Most Kwai Chung Issues Profit Warning for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Most Kwai Chung Ltd. ( (HK:1716) ) is now available.

Most Kwai Chung Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in expected profits for the six months ending September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The decline is attributed to the absence of revenue from a performance event and no fair value gain from a previous acquisition, impacting the company’s financial performance and potentially affecting shareholder and investor decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1716) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Most Kwai Chung Ltd. stock, see the HK:1716 Stock Forecast page.

More about Most Kwai Chung Ltd.

Most Kwai Chung Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and engages in media and advertising services.

Average Trading Volume: 403,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$133.7M

For detailed information about 1716 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue