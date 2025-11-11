Morrow Bank Unveils Ambitious Growth Strategy and Swedish Transition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Komplett Bank ASA ( (DE:KBN) ) is now available.

Morrow Bank has announced a strategic update, revealing its ambition to achieve over 10% annual organic loan growth and a return on target equity of around 20% by 2028. The bank plans to expand its market share and loan book significantly, aided by strong customer demand and a scalable banking platform. Additionally, Morrow Bank will transition to a Swedish bank in 2026, transferring its listing to Nasdaq Stockholm and reducing capital requirements, which will create opportunities for acquisitions and further growth.

More about Komplett Bank ASA

Morrow Bank is a Nordic niche bank specializing in personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts for creditworthy individuals with stable finances. The bank leverages automated processes for credit assessment and underwriting, maintaining operational efficiency through centralized operations and a digital setup.

Average Trading Volume: 557,798

Current Market Cap: NOK3.13B

See more insights into KBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

