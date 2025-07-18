Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Releases July 2025 NTA Estimates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ) is now available.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. announced its estimated unaudited Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of July 4, 2025, with pre-tax NTA at 1.3029 and post-tax NTA at 1.2547, while the closing share price stood at 1.120. This announcement provides stakeholders with key financial metrics, reflecting the company’s current market valuation and potentially influencing investor decisions regarding the fund’s performance and ethical investment appeal.

More about Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on ethical investment strategies. The company offers equity investment opportunities with a commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, targeting investors interested in ethical financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 49,719

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about MEC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue