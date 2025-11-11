Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. Announces October 2025 NTA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. announced its estimated unaudited Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of October 31, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is estimated at 1.3835 dollars per share, while the post-tax NTA is 1.3161 dollars per share, with a closing share price of 1.175 dollars. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial standing and may influence investor decisions regarding the ethical investment market.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on ethical investment strategies. The company offers investment products that adhere to ethical guidelines, targeting investors interested in responsible and sustainable financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 24,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

