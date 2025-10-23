Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Announces Estimated NTA Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:MEC) ) has issued an update.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. has announced its estimated unaudited Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of October 10, 2025. The pre-tax NTA is estimated at 1.3934 dollars per share, while the post-tax NTA is 1.3238 dollars per share, with the closing share price recorded at 1.185 dollars. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial standing and market valuation, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perception.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on ethical investment solutions. The company primarily offers investment opportunities in equities with a strong emphasis on ethical and responsible investing, targeting investors who are interested in sustainable and ethical financial growth.

Average Trading Volume: 22,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

