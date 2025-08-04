Morpheus-Liver Study: A New Horizon in Advanced Liver Cancer Treatment

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ((TPST)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The Morpheus-Liver study, officially titled A Phase Ib/II, Open-Label, Multicenter, Randomized Umbrella Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Multiple Immunotherapy-Based Treatment Combinations in Patients With Advanced Liver Cancers, aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of various immunotherapy-based treatments for advanced liver cancers. This study is significant as it explores new treatment options for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), potentially improving outcomes for patients who have not received prior systemic therapy.

The study tests several interventions, including combinations of Atezolizumab, Bevacizumab, and other experimental drugs like TPST-1120, Tiragolumab, and Tocilizumab. These treatments aim to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.

The study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This open-label approach allows for flexibility in introducing new treatment arms and modifying participant populations as new data emerges.

The study began on November 1, 2020, with an estimated completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on August 1, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market implications of this study update could influence Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology sector. The involvement of other industry players like Hoffmann-La Roche and Adagene Inc. highlights the collaborative effort in advancing cancer treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue