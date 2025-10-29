Morningstar Announces New $1 Billion Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morningstar ( (MORN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Morningstar, Inc. announced the completion of its $500 million share repurchase program and the approval of a new $1 billion repurchase program effective October 31. The company reported an 8.4% increase in third-quarter revenue to $617.4 million, driven by strong performances from Morningstar Credit, Morningstar Direct Platform, and PitchBook. Despite a decrease in diluted net income per share, adjusted figures showed significant growth, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on durable growth and expansion in the investment sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (MORN) stock is a Hold with a $236.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Morningstar stock, see the MORN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MORN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MORN is a Neutral.

Morningstar’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, which is a key strength. However, bearish technical indicators and a moderate valuation score weigh down the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights, offering products and services such as Morningstar Credit, Morningstar Direct Platform, and PitchBook. The company is focused on expanding its presence in the investment industry, particularly through acquisitions like the Center for Research in Security Prices, which aims to strengthen its position as a major index provider for public US equity index funds.

Average Trading Volume: 398,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.2B

