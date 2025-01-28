Morgan Stanley’s Stake in Indivior Falls Below 5% Threshold

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Indivior ( (GB:INDV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Indivior PLC, a UK-based company, has announced that Morgan Stanley’s voting rights in the company have fallen below the 5% threshold, triggering a notification. This change resulted from Morgan Stanley’s application of the trading book exemption, leaving them with a 4.96% stake in Indivior as of January 23, 2025. The notification indicates a shift in Morgan Stanley’s holdings, which could impact the company’s market dynamics and investor considerations.

More about Indivior

YTD Price Performance: -6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 300,003

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.19B

For a thorough assessment of INDV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.