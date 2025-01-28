Morgan Stanley’s Stake in Indivior Falls Below 5% Threshold

Invest with Confidence:
Indivior ( (GB:INDV) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Indivior PLC, a UK-based company, has announced that Morgan Stanley’s voting rights in the company have fallen below the 5% threshold, triggering a notification. This change resulted from Morgan Stanley’s application of the trading book exemption, leaving them with a 4.96% stake in Indivior as of January 23, 2025. The notification indicates a shift in Morgan Stanley’s holdings, which could impact the company’s market dynamics and investor considerations.
More about Indivior
YTD Price Performance: -6.25%
Average Trading Volume: 300,003
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £1.19B
