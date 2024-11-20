Morgan Advanced Materials Initiates Share Buyback Program

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Morgan Advanced Materials has announced a buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 256.98 pence per share through Investec Bank. This strategic move is part of the company’s previously announced buyback program and aims to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially increasing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:MGAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.