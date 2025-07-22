Morgan Advanced Materials Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Morgan Advanced Materials ( (GB:MGAM) ) has provided an announcement.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 21,786 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 233.0852 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program and reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MGAM) stock is a Buy with a £350.00 price target.

More about Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of high-performance materials and components. The company serves various sectors, including industrial, transportation, and healthcare, providing solutions that enhance the performance and efficiency of its clients’ products.

Average Trading Volume: 603,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £640.5M

