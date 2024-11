Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has repurchased 181,774 of its own shares at an average price of 249.149 pence as part of a share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, indicating a move to potentially enhance shareholder value. This buyback could be a strategic step to optimize capital structure and improve earnings per share.

