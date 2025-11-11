Mooreast to Explore 500 MW Renewable Energy Projects in Timor-Leste

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Mooreast Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:1V3) ).

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. has announced the commencement of feasibility studies to develop up to 500 MW of renewable energy projects in Timor-Leste. This initiative follows a Letter of Intent with Timor-Leste’s Electricity, Water and Sanitation secretariat, aiming to tap into the country’s significant renewable resources and diversify its energy mix away from diesel-fired power. The project includes plans for upgrading grid infrastructure, setting up microgrids, and exploring energy export potential, positioning Mooreast as a key player in Timor-Leste’s energy transformation.

More about Mooreast Holdings Ltd.

Mooreast Holdings Ltd. is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Catalist, operating in the renewable energy sector. The company is focused on developing large-scale renewable energy projects, including floating wind, solar, hydroelectric, tidal, current, and wave energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 128,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$31.6M

