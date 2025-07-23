Moody’s Reports 4% Revenue Increase in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moody’s Corporation reported a 4% increase in second-quarter 2025 revenue, reaching $1.9 billion, with Moody’s Analytics showing an 11% growth and Moody’s Investors Service remaining flat. The company highlighted strong recurring revenue growth and efficiency initiatives, leading to an updated full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance, reflecting a 10% growth at the midpoint. Despite a decline in issuance, Moody’s Investors Service maintained its revenue through favorable revenue mix and growth in structured finance and public finance sectors.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MCO is a Outperform.

Moody’s stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, indicating robust growth and strategic advancements. However, the high valuation and external challenges warrant caution. The stock shows stable technical indicators, supporting a favorable investment outlook.

More about Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates in the financial services industry, providing credit ratings, research, tools, and analysis to financial markets. Its primary segments include Moody’s Analytics, which offers data and analytical solutions, and Moody’s Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research. The company focuses on delivering insights and expertise to help markets navigate complex global landscapes.

Average Trading Volume: 660,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $89.79B

