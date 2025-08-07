MONY Group PLC Repurchases and Cancels Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) has shared an update.

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the repurchase of 74,494 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on the London Stock Exchange. This move, following instructions issued earlier in the year, reflects MONY’s strategic decision to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially impacting its share capital structure and market valuation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com receives a score of 71, driven by robust financial performance and a strong valuation profile. The low technical analysis score reflects current market pressure, but positive corporate events support long-term value creation.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.06B

