MONY Group PLC Repurchases and Cancels Shares

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) has shared an announcement.

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the repurchase of 75,302 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities. The shares were bought at a volume weighted average price of 198.9700 pence per share, with the highest price paid being 200.4000 pence and the lowest 197.3000 pence. The company intends to cancel these shares, which could impact its share capital and potentially influence market perceptions of its stock value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Moneysupermarket.com receives a score of 71, driven by robust financial performance and a strong valuation profile. The low technical analysis score reflects current market pressure, but positive corporate events support long-term value creation.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.06B

