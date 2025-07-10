MONY Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MONY Group PLC, a financial services company, announced the repurchase of 67,981 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 220.4300 pence per share. This move is part of MONY’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com is in a robust financial position, benefiting from consistent revenue and profit growth, effective debt management, and strong cash flow generation. The stock’s positive technical indicators and proactive corporate actions, such as share buybacks, contribute to a favorable outlook. Despite a slight slowdown in revenue growth, the stock’s reasonable valuation and high dividend yield enhance its investment appeal.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 870,549

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.17B

