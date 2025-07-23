MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, has announced the repurchase of 71,624 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities, facilitated by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This move is part of a previously announced plan from February 2025, and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting its share capital structure and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Neutral.

Moneysupermarket.com is in a strong financial position with effective management of resources and risks, supported by a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation. However, the technical analysis shows short-term bearish signals, and the valuation highlights a potential anomaly in the dividend yield. Positive corporate events, particularly share buybacks, reflect management’s confidence in future growth, supporting an overall positive outlook despite some challenges.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 965,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.1B

