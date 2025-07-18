MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, has announced the repurchase of 68,219 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 218.2000 to 220.2000 pence per share, with a volume-weighted average price of 219.6300 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, which could impact its share capital and potentially influence shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial performance with effective cash flow management and robust margins. Technical indicators suggest stability, while a fair valuation coupled with a solid dividend yield enhances attractiveness. The strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, reflecting management’s confidence in future performance.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 866,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.16B

