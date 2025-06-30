MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the repurchase of 66,296 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. This transaction was executed on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities, following instructions issued in February 2025. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 218.8000 to 222.8000 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 221.2100 pence per share. MONY intends to cancel the purchased shares, a move that could impact its share capital structure and potentially influence shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial position with consistent growth and strategic share buybacks, enhancing shareholder value. The stock’s bullish momentum and attractive valuation further contribute to its favorable outlook. While future growth challenges exist, the overall fundamentals remain solid.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 1,001,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.16B

