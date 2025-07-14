MONY Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

MONY Group PLC, a company involved in financial transactions, announced the repurchase of 68,418 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 219.2400 pence per share, with the intention of canceling them. This move is part of MONY’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting the company’s share value and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial performance with effective cash flow management and robust margins. Technical indicators suggest stability, while a fair valuation coupled with a solid dividend yield enhances attractiveness. The strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, reflecting management’s confidence in future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MONY stock, click here.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 850,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.16B

See more insights into MONY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue