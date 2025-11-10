Mony Group PLC Announces Managerial Share Dealings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mony Group PLC has announced recent dealings in its ordinary shares by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of key managerial personnel, including Matthew Cresswell, Peter Duffy, and Matthew Whittle. These transactions, conducted under the company’s Share Incentive Plan, involved the purchase of shares at £1.9623 each on the London Stock Exchange. This activity reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align managerial interests with shareholder value through equity participation.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com has a strong financial foundation with robust cash flow and effective debt management, contributing significantly to its overall score. The valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing for value and income-focused investors. However, the technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, which could pose short-term challenges. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 981,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

