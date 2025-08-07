Mony Group PLC Announces Managerial Share Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Moneysupermarket.com ( (GB:MONY) ).

Mony Group PLC announced the acquisition of its ordinary shares by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on behalf of key managerial personnel, including Matthew Cresswell, Peter Duffy, and Matthew Whittle. The transactions, conducted on 6 August 2025 at the London Stock Exchange, were part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan, with shares priced at £1.9886 each. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MONY) stock is a Buy with a £2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Moneysupermarket.com stock, see the GB:MONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MONY is a Outperform.

Moneysupermarket.com receives a score of 71, driven by robust financial performance and a strong valuation profile. The low technical analysis score reflects current market pressure, but positive corporate events support long-term value creation.

More about Moneysupermarket.com

Average Trading Volume: 1,007,389

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.06B

