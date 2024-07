Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

Mony Group PLC has disclosed transactions by its management, with Non-Executive Director Jonathan Bewes and his spouse Caroline purchasing a total of 30,000 ordinary shares at £2.2407 each. This move, reflected in the market on 24 July 2024, signals a positive gesture by the insiders, possibly reflecting their confidence in the company’s financial future.

