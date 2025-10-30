Monumental Energy Corp. Initiates Private Placement to Bolster Energy Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monumental Gold ( (TSE:MNRG) ) has issued an update.

Monumental Energy Corp. announced a non-brokered private placement to raise between $500,000 and $750,000 through the issuance of up to 15 million units, each consisting of one common share and one warrant. The proceeds will fund workover projects with New Zealand Energy Corp., expenses at Copper Moki-1, and general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the energy sector.

More about Monumental Gold

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector, as well as investing in oil and gas projects. The company holds interests in New Zealand Energy Corp., the Copper Moki wells, and the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project in Chile, among others.

Average Trading Volume: 65,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.07M

