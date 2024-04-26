Mont Royal Resources Faces Cash Flow Challenges

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. (AU:MRZ) has released an update.

Mont Royal Resources Limited reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the current quarter ending March 31, 2024, with significant cash outflows for exploration and evaluation activities. Operating activities resulted in a cash use of $192,000 for the quarter, while investing activities used $209,000. However, financing activities provided a boost with a net influx of $2,042,000 for the nine-month period to date.

For further insights into AU:MRZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.